Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAGE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,928,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 209,496 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.48 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wageworks to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wageworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Wageworks Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

