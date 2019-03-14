Steps Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (STEPS)

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Steps has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Steps has a total market capitalization of $20,474.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Steps

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

