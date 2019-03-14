Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,038 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 316,842.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,128,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125,785 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,496,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,008,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,448 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20,235.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,321,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th.

