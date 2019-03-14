Stitch Fix (SFIX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 31,265,673 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,460% from the previous session’s volume of 2,004,392 shares.The stock last traded at $33.78 and had previously closed at $26.98.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Stitch Fix to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $475,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $2,587,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,673 shares of company stock worth $5,945,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 464.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 246.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 3.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stitch Fix (SFIX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/stitch-fix-sfix-sees-large-volume-increase-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.