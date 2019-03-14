Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xcel Energy Call Options (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,013% compared to the average volume of 69 call options.

NYSE:XEL opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-xcel-energy-call-options-xel.html.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.