StoneCo (STNE) Shares Gap Up to $31.97

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $31.97. StoneCo shares last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 28083 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

