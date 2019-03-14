STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0114

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. STRAKS has a market cap of $140,039.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.03407199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.01440516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.03407235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.01332509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00110735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.01344545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00339125 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 46,845,709 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,521 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

