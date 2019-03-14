Stratasys (SSYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stratasys' Q4 results hurt from the U.S. government shutdown and weakness in the Automotive sector in Europe. Stratasys is exposed to considerable foreign currency risk as it invoices sales to certain European distributors in Euros, and reported results are therefore, subject to fluctuations in the exchange rates of that currency compared to the U.S. dollar. Impact of currency fluctuations also affected Stratasys’ top-line. Moreover, higher sales generated from the lower-margin products are keeping margins under pressure. However, Stratasys is benefiting from its turnaround strategies which include launching innovative products, strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year.”

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.02. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.78 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

