Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.