Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,174,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

