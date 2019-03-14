Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Sun Hydraulics in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sun Hydraulics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.14. Sun Hydraulics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNHY. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

