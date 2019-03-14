Suncor Energy (SU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.