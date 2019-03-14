SuperCoin Price Hits $0.0012 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $59,024.00 and $0.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009599 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,325,000 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper .

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

