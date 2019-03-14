Superior Industries International (SUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In fourth-quarter 2018, Superior Industries’ adjusted loss was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the company’s net sales increased year over year, beside beating the respective estimate. The results were backed by increased shipments for European operations, partly offset by a unit shipment reduction across North America. Its strong presence in Europe through the acquisition of Uniwheels positions it well among industry peers. Beside decent geographical presence, the company’s strategies to reduce costs enhance its global competitive position. Further, it is investing in new manufacturing processes to serve global customer base by introducing innovative technologies. However, softening demand in North America and implementation of WLTP emission standards in Europe, leading to lower unit shipment, are major concerns for Superior Industries. Also, its vulnerability to foreign currency fluctuations is a headwind.”

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUP. BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

SUP opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,415 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,116,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 62,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.