Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.35 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post sales of $104.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.05 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $455.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.79 million to $460.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.80 million, with estimates ranging from $536.56 million to $555.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

