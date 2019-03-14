Surge Energy (SGY) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 430,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,825. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.76. The stock has a market cap of $416.02 million and a P/E ratio of -72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

