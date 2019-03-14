Susan Vobejda Sells 875 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Susan Vobejda sold 5,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00.

Shares of TTD opened at $205.19 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Trade Desk by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

