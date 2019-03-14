Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $137.79 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $91.56 and a 52 week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,664,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,409,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 281,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.