SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SSREY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,694. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.29.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

