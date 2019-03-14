SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY) vs. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (SNYFY) Critical Contrast

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWISS RE LTD/S $42.49 billion 0.83 $398.00 million $0.34 71.87 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $12.97 billion 0.62 $467.05 million N/A N/A

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SWISS RE LTD/S.

Volatility and Risk

SWISS RE LTD/S has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWISS RE LTD/S 1 1 2 0 2.25 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SWISS RE LTD/S and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWISS RE LTD/S N/A N/A N/A SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 3.91% 8.28% 0.41%

Dividends

SWISS RE LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SWISS RE LTD/S pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWISS RE LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities. The company also offers customized products and standard insurance covers; and manages closed and open life and health insurance books. The company serves insurance companies, mid-to-large-sized corporations, and public sector clients. Swiss Re Ltd was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

