Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,481.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $7,481.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00385562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01700920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00235723 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

