Symphony Environmental Technologies (SYM) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) traded down 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07). 325,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 231,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

