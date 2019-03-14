Symrise (SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.50 ($85.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.07 ($86.13).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €81.80 ($95.12) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.