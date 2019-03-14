Synacor (SYNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Synacor updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Synacor stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.50. Synacor has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emancipation Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synacor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 626,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synacor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 330,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synacor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Synacor during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

