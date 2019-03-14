Synchrony Financial (SYF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYF. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,342 shares of company stock worth $1,966,668. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.