Synlogic (SYBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 1,922.02%.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 312,398 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

