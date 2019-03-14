Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,106,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 838% from the previous session’s volume of 331,204 shares.The stock last traded at $0.81 and had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

