T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (TATT) Stake Increased by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in T.A.T. Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TATT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

