Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes Sells 5,000 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 5,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,630.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TCMD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 301,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,254. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after buying an additional 357,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

