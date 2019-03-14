Tavio Capital LLC Takes $26.99 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,000. WellCare Health Plans accounts for 11.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tavio Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of WellCare Health Plans as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

WCG traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $244.73. 10,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,302. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.32 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

