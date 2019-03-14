Tecnoglass (TGLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 1164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $50,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $553,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

