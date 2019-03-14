Tekne Capital Management LLC Sells 293,338 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Tekne Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,338 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises approximately 4.5% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of GDS worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,548. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

