Tellurian (TELL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TELL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.01. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

In other news, Director Don A. Turkleson acquired 42,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $285,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,512. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

