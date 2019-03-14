Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.95.

NYSE DKS opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

