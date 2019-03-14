Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $15.73 Million Position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 1.19% of Orchard Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,513,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,550,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

ORTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,692. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

