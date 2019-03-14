Ternium (TX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Santander cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,834. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Ternium has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

