Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 268.62 ($3.51).

TSCO opened at GBX 229.40 ($3.00) on Monday. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

