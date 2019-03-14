Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,061 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,790,000 after purchasing an additional 806,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,790,000 after purchasing an additional 806,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,455,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $11,900,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,179,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $749,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,395 shares of company stock worth $12,398,421. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.79 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

