Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 229,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,903,000 after buying an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 299,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 135,205 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,140,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,564,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,495,000 after buying an additional 87,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 13,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $638,065.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $157,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $768.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

