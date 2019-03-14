Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,659 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ABM Industries worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ABM Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.56. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $106,557.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $235,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $549,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

