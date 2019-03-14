Textron Inc. (TXT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Textron by 4,444.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Textron by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

