Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,787 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $58,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/the-coca-cola-co-ko-shares-bought-by-commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.