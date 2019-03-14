TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,470,913 shares, an increase of 2.5% from the February 15th total of 70,696,230 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,606,687 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 36.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $952,488.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,601,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,236.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,179. Company insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,894,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,585,000 after buying an additional 1,153,716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after buying an additional 1,537,045 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 353,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 41,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.
TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.15. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.06.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 823.71% and a negative return on equity of 124.70%. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.
