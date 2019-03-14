TheStreet (TST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday. B. Riley also issued estimates for TheStreet’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of TST opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.05. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. TheStreet had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 49.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TheStreet will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TST. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in TheStreet by 1,524.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,815,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,461 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in TheStreet by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,859 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in TheStreet by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,252,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TheStreet by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 500,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TheStreet by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

