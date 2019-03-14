TheStreet Upgrades Southern Copper (SCCO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCCO. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $32.12 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.06.

SCCO opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 22.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

