THL Credit (TCRD) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, National Securities reduced their price objective on THL Credit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. THL Credit has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of TCRD opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THL Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in THL Credit by 94.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 282,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 136,650 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in THL Credit by 52.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 87,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

