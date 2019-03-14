Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TWM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 167,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 378,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $424.81 million and a P/E ratio of 64.50.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines. It also exports its products.

