Tidex Token Market Cap Hits $179,854.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $179,854.00 and approximately $137,834.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00384866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01693460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

