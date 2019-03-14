Timothy P. Horne Sells 13,481 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 13,481 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $79.31 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6,087.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 175,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 172,825 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,529,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 205.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timothy P. Horne Sells 13,481 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/timothy-p-horne-sells-13481-shares-of-watts-water-technologies-inc-wts-stock.html.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.