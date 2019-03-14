Titcoin (TIT) Achieves Market Cap of $24,985.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $24,985.00 and $0.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.03425285 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.02456017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003188 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 63,697,711 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

